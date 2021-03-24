NEW YORK, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With outdoor recreation exploding in popularity and demand far outstripping supply, Tentrr, a company reimagining camping for new generations of outdoor lovers, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to expand its national camping network and platform.
The significant investment's exact figure remains undisclosed by both parties, but the infusion of growth capital will allow Tentrr to rapidly expand its offerings to outdoor lovers across the nation.
Tentrr is a private solution to an outdoor experience that has been constrained by the lack of public supply for decades. Campgrounds, typically hosted on state parks, national parks and federal public lands, have been slow to add new campsites even as the demand for camping rises dramatically across the country. The result has been fully booked-out campgrounds months in advance and crowded camping experiences across the country.
Tentrr has introduced a new vision of camping — a secluded and upgraded camping experience on prime, underutilized private parcels across the nation. These private homeowners partner with Tentrr for high-quality camping equipment booked through a seamless digital platform — a step up from the bare bones camping equipment many families scramble to assemble during their annual camping trips — allowing landowners to host campers on unique properties across the nation with access to one-of-a-kind natural settings and outdoor experiences.
"Tentrr is what most American families have always dreamed camping could be," said Tentrr CEO Anand Subramanian. "Less packing, less frantic, last-minute outdoor equipment purchases, and more time in secluded natural settings with world-class camping equipment already assembled and waiting for your arrival. In an environment where camping is often booked-up, crowded, costly and limited, Tentrr offers a new version that opens up new possibilities for both seasoned and newly inspired American adventurers."
Comfortable beds, beautiful Adirondack chairs, fireplaces and unique landowners touches make the Tentrr Signature camping experience a true combination of comfort, convenience and adventure. Tentrr Backcountry offers experienced adventurers the more traditional self-reliant camping experience. The company partners with landowners and land trusts across the nation, allowing them to make extra income from their property with minimal investment.
Decathlon Capital Partners, the nation's largest revenue-based lender, recognized the growth potential of a company that unlocks the sharing economy future — pioneered by companies like Airbnb — for the high-growth outdoor market.
"Tentrr's ability to see the future of outdoor adventuring and recreation and build a company that delivers that future is impressive," said Wayne Cantwell, co-founder and managing director of Decathlon Capital Partners. "We know that the American public is hungry for new ways to experience the stunning natural landscapes that surround us — some never before open to public access — and Tentrr is leading the way."
Tentrr will use the Decathlon Capital Partners investment to grow the company's platform and offerings. The investment is a revenue-based finance arrangement, meaning no equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital. Instead, the investment will be paid back through Tentrr's future revenue.
About Tentrr
Tentrr offers a private camping experience that connects adventurers with private landowners who want to share their land so campers can experience new places. Learn more at https://www.tentrr.com.
About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.
