DALLAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Industry Summit is proud to announce it will kick off three days of business sessions with a keynote address by NFL Hall of Famer and 1987 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown. The appearance is courtesy of our Industry Summit partnerships with GTS Distribution and eBay.
The Industry Summit, the premier B2B conference for the collectibles field, returns to the Westgate Resort Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, September 12-15. All retailers, manufacturers, distributors and industry service providers are welcome to attend. This year's event will be preceded on September 10-11 by a 200-table, open-to-the-public card show.
The NFL schedule for 2021 was announced in early June. The first Monday Night Football game on September 13th is a matchup in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens. "The NFL handed us the ball first-and-goal on the one-yard line." said Ted Barker, Industry Summit director. "What better way to start the day than with a rousing speech from the player known as Mr. Raider? We immediately knew who the No. 1 choice to address our group was. We are thrilled Tim will be with us. "The NFL handed us the ball first-and-goal on the one-yard line," said Ted Barker, Industry Summit director. "What better way to start the day than with a rousing speech from the player known as Mr. Raider? We are thankful to our sponsors GTS Distribution and eBay joining with us to make the appearance possible".
Brown is very familiar with the sports collectibles field. "I have been fortunate to appear on many trading cards over the years and have a great relationship with Panini," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing a lot of friends, along with Raiders and Notre Dame fans, at the Industry Summit."
The address will be followed by a meet-and-greet photo opportunity for all Industry Summit attendees.
Brown won the Heisman Trophy in 1987 at Notre Dame, was a first-round pick in 1988, then went on to a 17-year career in the NFL, including 16 with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders. He retired in 2004 after one season in Tampa Bay. In 2015, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played in 240 games over his career with the Raiders, catching 1,070 passes for 14,734 yards and 99 touchdowns. He also returned three punts for touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown during his rookie season.
In retirement, Brown has been a television network analyst, businessman and tireless volunteer for philanthropic causes. He resides in Dallas, where he starred at Woodrow Wilson High School before heading to Notre Dame. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
For more information about the Industry Summit, contact Ted Barker at 817-805-1284 or tbarker@beckett.com.
About Beckett
Beckett, a leading voice of the collectibles industry since 1984, is based in Dallas and serves as a trusted resource for collectors in sports and non-sports trading cards, memorabilia, comics, coins, stones and gems. Striving to advance the collectibles industry with dynamic products and services, Beckett offers a singular place for enthusiasts to organize, price, sell, trade, grade, protect and authenticate items confidently and accurately. For more information, visit http://www.beckett.com.
