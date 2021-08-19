BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation announce the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.
Luke Anthony, Louisiana Tech
Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
Connor Bazelak, Missouri
Jake Bentley, South Alabama
Charlie Brewer, Utah
Chase Brice, Appalachian State
Anthony Brown, Oregon
Braxton Burmeister, Virginia Tech
Sean Chambers, Wyoming
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Jack Coan, Notre Dame
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Dustin Crum, Kent State
Malik Cunningham, Louisville
Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
JT Daniels, Georgia
Tommy DeVito, Syracuse
Jarret Doege, West Virginia
Max Duggan, TCU
Dillon Gabriel, UCF
Chase Garbers, California
Jarrett Guarantano, Washington State
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
Bailey Hockman, Middle Tennessee
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Sam Howell, North Carolina
Tyler Johnston III, UAB
Emory Jones, Florida
Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
D'Eriq King, Miami
Devin Leary, NC State
Levi Lewis, Louisiana
Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
McKenzie Milton, Florida State
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Dylan Morris, Washington
Bo Nix, Auburn
Michael Penix, Jr., Indiana
Brandon Peters, Illinois
Spencer Petras, Iowa
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Drew Plitt, Ball State
Jack Plummer, Purdue
Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Anthony Russo, Michigan State
Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
Kedon Slovis, USC
Nick Starkel, San Jose State
Carson Strong, Nevada
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Casey Thompson, Texas
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Clayton Tune, Houston
Kyle Vantrease, Buffalo
Malik Willis, Liberty
Terry Wilson, New Mexico
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry.
Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.
