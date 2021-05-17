NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC) is excited to announce that the AKC Agility Premier Cup will air on ESPN. The two-hour competition will be televised on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. The Agility Premier Cup highlights the top AKC agility competitors and consists of three rounds of competition. This broadcast is one of many that will give viewers an inside look at the competitive world of dog sports, after the network signed a three-year agreement with the AKC this past year.
This year's AKC Agility Premier Cup was held on May 15, 2021 at the newly completed World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida. The World Equestrian Center is the largest equestrian complex in the United States, offering a world-class, multi-indoor and outdoor arena facility with state-of-the-art amenities. In line with COVID-19 safety precautions, the event was closed off to the public and entry was limited to exhibitors, judges, production crew, and event staff. Other safety requirements included social distancing, temperature checks, wearing face coverings, and sanitizing stations.
"After having to cancel last year's competition, it was exciting to see all these competitors come out to remind us why they're the best in the sport," said Carrie DeYoung, AKC's Agility Director.
$10,000 was awarded between the 5 jump height winners, $500 was given to the Reserve Winner, and $1,500 was presented to the Winner from the finals round.
Over 90 dogs and their handlers competed for the championship title. Dogs entered competed in 8", 12", 16", 20", or 24" jump heights, according to their size. "We are thrilled to provide ESPN viewers the excitement of watching an agility competition and hope they appreciate these talented canine athletes the way we do," said EVP of Sports & Events, Doug Ljungren.
The broadcast will be hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchor Antoinetta "Toni" Collins, including play by play by sportscaster Carolyn Manno, and analysis by Terry Simons, past AKC National Agility Champion.
Award winning company B Live Productions will once again produce the broadcast.
