MARIETTA, Ga., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Atlanta hockey community has come together to create an innovative approach for its top Tier II players to compete against elite Tier I competition in both a spring and summer showcase team style structure. The goal is to continue to build this team to eventually play in regular-season events at a Tier I level.
Team Georgia United will be made up of the best players from within the state. The team will be selected on an invite-only basis once Tier II tryouts have been completed. Only players playing on a Georgia sanctioned Tier II team will be eligible to participate.
Team Georgia United's program will include on-ice high-performance training weekends, Tier I showcase tournaments as well as spring and summer tournaments. The players will be exposed to the highest level of hockey while remaining in their home city and training with elite coaches. The coaching staff will also come from across the Atlanta area hockey clubs, and teams will rotate across selected rinks for practices. All players will still be able to play for their existing Tier II teams while being a member of Team Georgia United.
FROM THE HOCKEY DIRECTORS
"I'm very excited that all rinks in town are working together and have agreed to create an opportunity for Georgia players to play at the higher level of competition in this sport. This development will tremendously help Georgia youth hockey and to grow the sport of ice hockey in our state." - Yan Kaminsky, Director of the Atlanta MadHatters
"We wanted to create a model where both our Tier II programs, as well as our newly formed model work in unison to best, serve the players overall hockey development, without traveling outside the city for practices and high-performance weekends" - Mo Morrison Director of the Atlanta Fire
"This is an exciting time for the Georgia/Atlanta hockey community. We are proud to have all the associations working together to create a high level of competitive hockey for the players in our state. This program will help the growth of hockey in our community and keep our high-level players in Georgia. We are looking forward to offering elite players a positive experience and giving them the chance to stay in their Tier II home program during the season." - Stephane Normandeau, Owner Center Ice Arena
"We are excited at the opportunity for the growth of Atlanta youth hockey as a whole. We feel this is a great way to keep the foundation of the Atlanta hockey market strong-looking into the future." - Atlanta Phoenix Co Hockey Directors, Derek Nesbitt & Brian Cole
Stay tuned for more information to follow shortly regarding ofﬁcial team unveiling, nomination/tryout information, tournaments, and training programs!
Media Contact
Lisa Durrett, Atlanta Madhatters, +1 (404) 226-6157, ldurrett@atlantamadhatters.com
SOURCE Atlanta Madhatters