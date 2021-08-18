STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Caddie Network (TCN) and the Association of Professional Tour Caddies (APTC) today announced a new partnership with Therabody, the global wellness innovator and creator of Theragun®. Therabody is now the exclusive Official Recovery Partner of The Caddie Network. TCN is the first-ever digital content platform dedicated to professional and amateur caddies and their unique experiences and insights.
"We are very pleased to welcome Therabody to our family," said Merrill Squires, TCN cofounder. "They are a true leader in tech wellness and recovery and a perfect match to support the caddies who, just like elite athletes, are putting their bodies to the test every day. We couldn't have a better partner in Therabody to ensure professional tour caddies are getting the very best for their training, recovery and daily wellness. This is another great way for TCN to give golf fans an inside look at what it's like to caddie on tour."
All 150 professional tour caddies, who are trusted advisors to some of the best golfers in the world, will receive Therabody products throughout the year, along with an education plan for best product use to help accelerate their recovery, prevent injuries and improve their overall performance.
"As caddies we experience every type of athletic pain," said Scott Sajtinac, President of the APTC and caddie for Brandt Snedecker. "Carrying a 40+ pound bag five to six days a week causes shoulder, back and other pain every week. We are extremely excited to have Therabody as our newest partner and to help with caddie wellness and preparation as we go out to perform every week."
Therabody supports golfers at every level and age. Professional golfer Collin Morikawa is a Therabody Athlete, and regularly uses the company's ecosystem of wellness solutions to help improve his game. Therabody is also a partner of Leadbetter Golf Academy, where students at the Academy's more than 30 locations in 15 countries have access to Therabody's full suite of products at practices and on the course.
Therabody creates products and solutions using cutting-edge technologies that enhance the body's natural abilities to perform, recover, and achieve wellness. Starting with its single, category-defining product, Theragun, Therabody is helping people take control of their own wellness routines by offering an ecosystem of solutions that provide an alternative to traditional medicine. For more information on Therabody, please visit http://www.therabody.com.
About The Caddie Network
The Caddie Network (TCN) is the first-ever digital content platform fully dedicated to the unique and critically important profession of caddying. Caddies have a voice and a perspective like none other in all of sports. TCN showcases caddie insights and experiences, helping to bring golf fans worldwide a fresh, informative, entertaining and insider's perspective. Our exclusive storytelling is written and produced through the eyes of professional and amateur caddies, along with accomplished journalists, hosts and narrators who will help shape and bring the compelling content to life for fans. TCN captures the unique relationships that exist between golfer and caddie. With more than 150 professional caddies participating, TCN is a digital content platform co-owned by Accelerated Growth Partners and the Association of Professional Tour Caddies. For more information, please visit The Caddie Network.
