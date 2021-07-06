ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With travel season upon us, people are once again hitting the road and exploring the wonders of the great outdoors. For campers, RVers, and even backyard adventurers that require extra warmth and comfort, California-based company Life Giving Warmth are excited to launch their new and improved battery-powered heating blanket, The Cozee, now with Surge Technology.
Users across the country have been enjoying the first patented rechargeable battery-operated heating blanket over the past two years. The original Cozee was developed out of necessity and now has thousands of outdoor enthusiasts and professional campers raving about its benefits. While summer days can be warm, once the sun sets the temperature can drop dramatically in many parts of the country—full-time RVers can relate.
While the original Cozee was a game-changer for people wanting to stay warm on the go, the time it took to get warm was not ideal. This new and improved version of The Cozee features innovative Surge Technology which doubles the voltage that the battery pack supplies for the first five minutes, taking the blanket from cold to Cozee in just minutes.
The Cozee allows users to enjoy sunrises and sunsets, campfires, and stargazing in comfort.
"The Cozee provides continuous heat for up to five hours so users never have to be cold again," said Paul LaRue, Founder of Life Giving Warmth. "If you're the type that hates to be cold and can't stay outside longer than just a few short minutes, the Cozee lets you enjoy the outdoors for as long as you'd like. We found that to be true when we developed this travel-friendly blanket for our daughter with cerebral palsy so she could enjoy outdoor adventures and chilly occasions all year long."
The Cozee takes the comfort of a traditional heated blanket and adds the convenience of portability and longevity. Just plug the blanket into the portable battery pack and you'll start feeling heat within the first five minutes!
It is engineered tough for harsh outdoor conditions. The warm and soft microfleece interior has a weather-resistant shell and a space-grade insulation lining for better heat retention.
The Cozee sells for $349.99. For more information, visit lifegivingwarmth.com.
About Life Giving Warmth: Founders Paul and Carolynne LaRue created their first product, The Cozee, out of love for their daughter Brianna "BooBoo" LaRue. She was born with cerebral palsy and fights for her life every day. BooBoo loves spending time outdoors, but her wheelchair and poor circulation make it a challenge to enjoy the fresh air many of us take for granted. After searching for a battery-powered heating blanket to keep her warm outdoors, the LaRues were shocked not to find the product they were looking for on the market. After developing their own indoor/outdoor blanket, Paul and Carolynne started hearing stories of others who don't go anywhere because they are too cold, especially the elderly. Dedicated to making life-changing products for those in need is how Life Giving Warmth began its journey.
