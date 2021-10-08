FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Esports Combine™, the world's premier collegiate recruiting event for esports athletes, has revealed its speaker and panel lineup for this year's conference taking place October 15 through 17. The combine, which is completely virtual, will feature educational roundtables and industry-leading panel discussions by the brightest minds in the industry.
A list of speaking panels include:
Friday, October 15
- Big East Panel with Eric Kammeyer, Kenneth Thompson, Courtney James, Chris Schneider, Tyler Schrodt
- Challenges and Opportunities in Esports Program Development with Henry Johnston, Dan Marino, Jamie Nickell
- New Technology in the World of Esports with Rob Barlett, Grant Willison, Vinay Java
- Collegiate Esports 101 with Paul Christianson, Russ Hamer, Sharon Renner
- Esports Metrics and Cognitive Analytics with Derek Pew and Porter Johnson
- The Esports Difference: Esports as an Economic Engine with Adam Berry, Bill Dever, Stephen Sye, Malcolm Coley
- The Rise of High School Esports and Why It's Important with Mark Koski, Dan Marino, Stephen Sye
Saturday, October 16
- What Teachers Should Know: Understanding Esports with Hayden Herc, Ethan Wingard
- Making a Difference: Esports and Disadvantaged Youth with Rachelle Ballentine, Malcolm Coley, Stephen Sye
- Closing the Gender Gap in Esports with Adrienne McIntire, Gaby Alegria
- Horizon League Panel with Kelley Ford and others
- Careers in Gaming and Esports with Austin Clay, Philip Macartney, Fernando Paiva
- Esports in College Education - The Business of Esports with Jonathan Martin, Dr. Roger Caramanica
- Becoming A Better College: Students Interested In Esports with Josh Lanza, Henry Johnston, Dan Marino
- Get Sponsored! How to Attract Sponsors in Esports with Matt Casto
- Canadian Collegiate Esports League (CCEL) panel with Joni Ricahrdson, Gaby Alegria
Sunday, October 17
- Streaming in Esports - The New World of Broadcasting with Henry Johnston, Bill Dever
- Leveling up parenting through gaming with Joel Willis, Katie Pappas
- NACE Conference Panel
- NCSA Presents: Collegiate Esports Recruiting 101
- Player Contract Terms to Focus on When Going Pro with Ellen Zavian, Wahid Lodin, Derek Pew
- Continued Growth of Esports in the Midwest with Patrick Talty, Steven Robins
- Picking the Right College Program with Jordan McCarthy, Henry Johnston, Dan Marino
- What Coaches Look for in Talent & Personality with Evan Holliday, Henry Johnston, Dr. Karen Ferguson
- Indiana Sports Corp: Esports is an economic driver with Patrick Talty, Ryan Vaughn, Brett Kramer
This year's Esports Combine™ expects 10,000 gamers and 200 colleges and universities to participate. Hundreds of the largest esports scholarships are up for grabs and gamers will be able to tap into the country's best scholarship opportunities. To date, more than 500 student athletes playing on Harena's GYO Score platform have received college scholarships, more than all other organizations combined.
The Esport Combine runs October 15 through 17, 2021.
Gamers can sign up for the Combine at http://www.combine.gg.
Media interviews are available upon request.
About Indiana Sports Corp
Founded in 1979 as the nation's first sports commission, Indiana Sports Corp is a not-for-profit organization focused on bringing premier sporting events to Indiana to drive economic vitality, facilitate a vibrant community with civic pride and garner positive media attention. Because of this, Indiana Sports Corp is able to provide positive, sports-related opportunities for youth in the community. For more information, please visit IndianaSportsCorp.org.
About Harena Data, Inc
Founded in 2017, Harena Data has developed GYO Score to be a data analytics, league development, and player management tool for the esports industry. The principles of Harena Data have a strong background in esports, event management, motion picture production, and telecommunications. In addition to GYO Score, Harena Data specializes in esports consultation regarding the development and deployment of esports venues, scholastic esports programs, and esports league concepts.
About GYO
GYO Score is an esports and gaming data analytics platform that seeks to support gamers and esports at all levels. With its game data analytics tools, team management, player profile, and league tool systems, GYO supports gamers and esports-enthusiasts of all competition levels to pursue their dream of esports stardom and community building. To date, GYO Score has helped facilitate over 500 esports scholarship offers and boasts more than 30,000 players on its platform since it launched in September 2019. To learn more about GYO, please visit http://www.gyo.gg.
Media Contact
Wahid Lodin, Harena Data, +1 2023217059, wahid@harenadata.net
SOURCE The Esports Combine™