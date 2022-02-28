PUSLINCH, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Farley Group, the world's leading manufacturer of sports domes, announces the opening of new sports domes at two locations in the Greater Toronto Area: the Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Sports Park in Mississauga, Ontario, and the Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton, Ontario.
The Churchill Meadows Community Centre and Sports Park is a municipal park and community centre at 5320 Ninth Line in Mississauga, Ontario. The location features a swimming pool, triple gymnasium, fitness studio, tennis court, playground, spray pad, skate park, and two lit artificial turf soccer fields.
In 2021, The Farley Group completed a seasonal, multi-sport dome to cover one of two soccer fields each year from fall through spring. The dome, measuring 367' x 243' x 75', will provide the City of Mississauga with over 89,000 square feet of additional indoor recreational space, supporting local athletes and community health and fitness throughout the year.
The Save Max Sports Centre, previously the Brampton Soccer Centre, is located at 1495 Sandalwood Parkway East in Brampton, Ontario. Along with a 152,000-square-foot community centre, the park offers outdoor amenities such as a basketball court, spray pad, playground, and four soccer fields.
In 2022, The Farley Group completed a seasonal, multi-sport dome to cover one of the soccer fields from November to April. The dome measures 405' x 250'x 75', spanning over 100,000 square feet and almost seven stories tall at its highest point. During the winter, the dome is heated to 18°C to provide ideal conditions for a wide variety of sports and off-season training.
Like every Farley Group dome, the domes at the Churchill Meadows Community Centre and the Save Max Sports Centre are custom-made to fit the specific requirements of each site and engineered to conform to local building codes and climatic conditions. Both domes were manufactured in The Farley Group's Puslinch-based manufacturing facility located west of Toronto.
The Farley Group has been involved in the construction of over 900 domes worldwide, including dozens of installations in the Greater Toronto Area.
About The Farley Group
The Farley Group has a proud 50-year tradition in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of sports domes throughout the world. Ever since its founder, Ralph Farley, brought the concept to North America from Sweden over 50 years ago, Ralph and his associates have been committed to quality and integrity in dome design and fabrication. Today, The Farley Group comprises an expert staff of sales consultants, designers, and highly skilled production and service professionals who are well experienced in all facets of air structure technology. The Farley Group is committed to providing only the best of products and ensuring that their customer experience is the best in the industry.
Domes are perfect for tennis, soccer, and other indoor recreational activities. For project photos, costs, and more information on The Farley Group, visit: https://www.thefarleygroup.com/.
