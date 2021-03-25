LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) and the UCLA Anderson Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) are co-presenting a webinar titled, "Finding Courage: Dismantling the Culture of Abuse in Sport." The panel discussion, which is free and open to the public, will take place on Thursday, April 1 at 11:30am PDT via Zoom. Daphne Young, the Chief Communications Officer for Childhelp, will moderate the event. Registration is available on Eventbrite.
The panelists include:
- Jonathan Vaughn – former NFL player and survivor of abuse
- Trinea Gonczar – Sister Survivor featured in ATHOG and advocate
- Chrissy Weathersby Ball – Former collegiate athlete and Sister Survivor
- Professor Amos Guiora – Professor of Law at the S.J. Quinney College of Law and author of the book "Armies of Enablers"
The first panel is titled "The Culture of Athletics," and will feature Jonathan Vaughn and Trinea Gonczar. The panel will focus on how sports culture, particularly the "win at all costs" mentality, allows abuse to occur and go unnoticed or unreported. The discussion will also offer insight into the warning signs of abuse, prevention tools, and techniques for supporting survivors and healing.
The second panel, "Enablers and Institutional Failures," will examine the responsibility institutions have to protect athletes and the role enablers have in allowing predators to abuse athletes. Chrissy Weathersby Ball and Prof. Amos Guiora are panelists for this discussion.
Leading up to the event attendees will have the opportunity to watch "At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal," the award-winning documentary about the Larry Nassar case. The film reveals a dangerous system that prioritized winning over everything else, including protecting young female athletes. Registration is required to view the film.
"After releasing 'At the Heart of Gold,' we knew our work in this space had only just begun," said Dr. Steven Ungerleider, producer of ATHOG and board member for GSD. "The abuse of young athletes must end. Working with survivors and solution-oriented groups - like the Center for MEMES - to build awareness and create change is one of our top priorities."
Jay Tucker, Executive Director for the Center for MEMES, said, "The issues raised by the documentary impact student-athletes, coaches, parents, university administrators and a host of others. The Center typically focuses on the business of entertainment and sports, but all stakeholders in this sector should have an understanding of the responsibility we have as stewards of people."
He continued, "I'm very excited that we are able to co-host this event, and hope that this is the start of much-needed dialogue. We appreciate The Foundation for Global Sports Development for collaborating with us on this opportunity."
About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
About the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES)
The Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports (MEMES) is one of the centers of excellence at UCLA's Anderson School of Management. It provides thought leadership to executives and provides a platform for connection and collaboration for the UCLA community, practitioners in media, entertainment and sports, and community stakeholders. The Center empowers students to launch careers in the industry by delivering cutting-edge research, coursework and programming focused on the future of the media business. The Center sits at the epicenter of media and digital technology and provides unparalleled access to the business leaders driving innovation at many of the world's most successful entertainment and sports franchises.
