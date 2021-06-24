LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) has selected six students to receive the 2021 Exceptional Youth Scholarship. Each $10,000 scholarship is awarded in recognition of a student's commitment to academic achievement and community service.
"We had over 350 applications for our Exceptional Youth Scholarship," said Dr. Steven Ungerleider, executive board member for the foundation. "Every applicant should be commended. These students spent the last year navigating a pandemic and all of the complicated situations around it, while also staying focused on graduating and moving on to attend college."
David Ulich, executive board member for GSD, said, "Education is one of our core values, and we are honored to support the Exceptional Youth Scholarship recipients as they continue their education journey. We look forward to seeing these students' future achievements."
The selection committee looked beyond academics to also consider financial need, community service, leadership, and personal experiences.
GSD's 2021 Exceptional Youth Scholarship winners are:
- Nikola Desnica – MAST at FIU Biscayne Bay (Miami, FL) – Columbia University
- Alexis Faucett – Bowie High School (Bowie, MD) – University of Maryland, College Park
- Diana Guzman – Healdsburg High School (Healdsburg, CA) – Cal Poly Pomona
- Ali Hashim – Santa Monica High School (Los Angeles, CA) – Williams College
- Camila Rimoldi – Sebring High School (Sebring, FL) – Florida Atlantic University
- Jasmine Zendejas – Canoga Park Senior High (Los Angeles, CA) – University of California, Los Angeles
To learn more about the Exceptional Youth Scholarship and The Foundation for Global Sports Development, please visit their website at http://www.GlobalSportsDevelopment.org.
About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
