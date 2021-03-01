LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) has opened the application for its Exceptional Youth Scholarship, which is available to high school seniors graduating in spring 2021. The $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to five students who have demonstrated remarkable academic achievement and dedication to community service. The scholarship committee will also take applicants' financial need into consideration.
"In addition to academics and community service, we look at the student as a whole," said Dr. Steven Ungerleider, GSD Executive Board Member. "We understand life circumstances, such as COVID-19, can present an extra challenge for students."
"Our foundation is committed to supporting the next generation of young adults, and our Exceptional Youth Scholarship aims to make a college education more accessible," said David Ulich, GSD Executive Board Member. "Each year we are impressed by the outstanding students who apply for and receive the scholarship. We expect this year to be no different."
The Exceptional Youth Scholarship is based on the following criteria:
- Must be a high school senior at the time of application
- Minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 (through the end of Fall 2020)
- Must have participated in some form of community service, volunteerism, or mentorship activities during high school
- Personal statement essay
- U.S. citizen or legal resident
Eligible students have until April 15, 2021 to apply.
For further details on the scholarship award, eligibility, and the application process, please visit http://www.GlobalSportsDevelopment.org/exceptional-youth-scholarship.
About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
