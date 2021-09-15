LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With school sports now in full swing, parents and other adults must be vigilant to protect young athletes against abuse. According to a recent study from the Child Protection Research Centre at the University of Edinburgh, 75% of youth athletes reported emotional harm from being involved in sport.
To support parents, coaches, teachers, and athletes, The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) will livestream previously recorded information sessions from its "See It, Stop It: Tackling Abuse in Amateur Sports" virtual symposium.
The sessions cover the basics of abuse prevention and recognition, understanding the difference between tough, healthy coaching and abusive coaching, and the role institutions can play in proactively keeping athletes safe.
"Our mission at GSD is to promote abuse-free sport for youth, and we know building awareness for adults is a critical component of that mission," said David Ulich, executive board member for GSD. "With 'See It, Stop It' we provide a variety of expertise, perspectives, and tools for everyone's playbook."
Dr. Steven Ungerleider, GSD executive board member agreed. "We all must work together to end abuse. These information sessions offer something for everyone – parents, coaches, athletes, administrators."
The livestreamed sessions will be available on GSD's Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts. Sign up for GSD's mailing list to receive a reminder before each livestream event.
- "From Prevention to Solutions" - Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific (Speakers: Trinea Gonczar, Kim Hurst and Dr. Yetsa Tuakli-Wosornu as moderator)
- "Healthy, Positive Coaching" - Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific (Speakers: Lisa Finegan, Grace French, Stuart Krohn and Rebecca Khoury as moderator)
- "Institutional Accountability: The Power of One Voice" - Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific (Speakers: Prof. Amos Guiora, Jonathan Vaughn, and Daphne Young as moderator)
- "Resources Recap" – Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 1pm Eastern/10am Pacific (Speakers: Tracy Leonard and Daphne Young)
About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
