Global Bicycle Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global bicycle market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global bicycle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environmental, and economic benefits associated with bicycles .In addition, increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles is anticipated to boost the growth of the global bicycle market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global bicycle market is segmented as below:
Product:
• On-road And Track Bicycles
• Off-road Bicycles
• X-road And Hybrid Bicycles
Propulsion:
• Manual Bicycles
• Motor-assisted Bicycles
End-Users:
• Adults
• Children
Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global bicycle market growth
This study identifies increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles as the prime reasons driving the global bicycle market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global bicycle market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global bicycle market , including some of the vendors such as Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc and Trek Bicycle Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
