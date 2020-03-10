NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global High-End Bicycle Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global high-end bicycle market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.20 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global high-end bicycle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166447/
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth of e-commerce.In addition, smart features in high-end bikes is anticipated to boost the growth of the global high-end bicycle market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global high-end bicycle market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Geographic Segmentation:
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• North America
• South America
Key Trends for global high-end bicycle market growth
This study identifies smart features in high-end bikes as the prime reasons driving the global high-end bicycle market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global high-end bicycle market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global high-end bicycle market, including some of the vendors such as Accell Group NV, Beistegui Hermanos SA, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., F.I.V.E. Bianchi Spa, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. and Trek Bicycle Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
