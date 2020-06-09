NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the racket sports equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 331.48 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on racket sports equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in number of tournaments and celebrity endorsements and consumer engagement. In addition, increase in number of tournaments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The racket sports equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

The racket sports equipment market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Tennis equipment
• Badminton equipment
• Squash equipment

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
Europe
North America
South America
• MEA

This study identifies increase in number of racket sports courts worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the racket sports equipment market growth during the next few years.
"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our racket sports equipment market covers the following areas:
• Racket sports equipment market sizing
• Racket sports equipment market forecast
• Racket sports equipment market industry analysis"

