The Golden Mile 5k Race will take place on Saturday, June 25th in Baker Park.
FREDERICK, Md., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Golden Mile Alliance is passionate about the Golden Mile. It is the organization's mission to drive the Golden Mile to be a welcoming, economically sound, and desirable commercial & residential community. The non-profit seeks to position the Golden Mile to be a vibrant, diverse and accessible premier location for shopping, dining, living, recreation, and commerce in Frederick.
Join the Golden Mile Alliance on June 25th for its second annual Golden Mile 5K Run. It's a "5K your way" with live and virtual run/walk options. All participants entered before June 1st will receive a GMA 5k t-shirt. Race day registration begins at 7:30am and the race will start at 9:00am. Race service will be provided by the Frederick Steeplechasers.
Register for the Golden Mile 5k at https://bit.ly/3LIAjih
A course map can be found at https://bit.ly/3MPlxHQ
The community is invited to use the hashtags #Goldenmile5k to keep the conversation going and tag @goldenmilealliance to share with your training and your experience as race day approaches!
The Golden Mile Alliance is a non-profit dedicated to the growth and revitalization of the Route 40 corridor west of downtown. The organization will be holding its 2nd annual 5k Race to support and advance in its mission to drive the Golden Mile area to be a welcoming, economically strong, and desirable commercial and residential community for all to enjoy. "We believe that by continuing to support both economic development programs, as well as community outreach activities, we can join together in building a brighter future for both the businesses and residential communities of the Golden Mile -- thereby achieving our vision for the Golden Mile to be a vibrant, diverse, and accessible premier location for shopping, dining, living, recreation and commerce in Frederick," says Sandi Wastler, President of the Golden Mile Alliance.
For volunteer opportunities and more information on the Golden Mile Alliance, go to http://www.goldenmilealliance.org.
Media Contact
Taryn Sisco, Golden Mile Alliance, 3016006360, operations@goldenmilealliance.org
SOURCE Golden Mile Alliance