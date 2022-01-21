COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Greene Turtle, a sports bar bringing people together over food and sports, announced the opening of a new corporate-owned restaurant in Gambrills, Maryland. The new location, set to open on January 21st, offers the latest menu which has evolved significantly over the past two years coupled with a modern design and state of the art audio visual technology that will enhance the guests experience while they root for their favorite teams.
"It's incredible to bring to life what has been in development for over a year, our team is extremely proud of the way we moved the brand forward with a more contemporary design while staying true to the brand's roots." said Geo Concepcion, CEO of The Greene Turtle. "Our team has been relentless in getting our new prototype open, their dedication allows us to be in a position of growth in the face of supply chain issues, labor shortages and a host of other challenges facing our industry."
As the brand looked to expand its footprint of company-owned restaurants, selecting Gambrills as the next location was an easy decision. The Greene Turtle was a local favorite in the area for over 10 years when opened as a franchised location, so Concepcion knew there was already demand from a community that loves the brand.
The Greene Turtle will be hosting a Grand Opening party on January 21st to celebrate the brand's return. There will be live music from 12pm-3pm and a DJ from 6pm-10pm. The first 100 customers will be able to enter a raffle with prizes such as Greene Turtle Gift cards ranging from $250-$1,000 and 10 Free Mug Club memberships.
ABOUT THE GREENE TURTLE:
Founded in 1976 in Ocean City, Maryland, The Greene Turtle has become the local community hangout for all ages, serving great food and drinks in a fun, casual atmosphere built on the excitement and unity of sports. The brand's high level of customer service, culinary menu and locally sourced beers ensure that The Greene Turtle remains near and dear to customers' hearts. With a flair reflective of its Maryland origins, The Greene Turtle's food is not your typical "sports bar" fare. The extensive menu features bowls, tacos, crab cakes, desserts and more. For more information, please visit: https://thegreeneturtle.com/.
