ICON EV is turning up the heat this summer with The ICONIC Golf Cart Giveaway! Enter to win between now and June 16th, 2022 and you could be cool as a breeze riding in style on a premium lifted four-seater ICON i40L!
Here is your chance to WIN a free golf cart, compliments of your friends at ICON EV, America's 4th largest and fastest growing golf cart manufacturer!
It's so easy to enter. All you have to do is Click Here and we promise to make it worth your while!
The winner will take home a spectacular lifted four-seater Caribbean Blue i40L… this is no ordinary golf cart!
In addition to all of the upgrades that come standard on every ICON golf cart, like (6) 8-volt AGM batteries, LED headlights, independent suspension, disc brakes on all four tires, and so much more, we've added even more features to sweeten the deal that are sure to make all of your friends jealous!
This exquisite i40L comes decked out with premium add-ons like two-tone seats, 360°
rear cup holders, a rocking Bazooka audio speaker with LED lights and an LED Glow Kit so when you're driving at night, you can light up the city!
"It's not just a brand... it's a lifestyle. I'm so proud of how fast ICON has grown. We will continue to do fun, creative contests to connect and engage with our current and future potential customers," said ICON founder Roy Williams.
This ICONIC contest kicks off on Friday, June 3rd, 2022 at noon EST and will end on Thursday, June 16th at 8pm EST. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 17th, 2022 @ 6pm EST.
Never before has it been more beneficial to have a low speed electric vehicle at your disposal. Let's face it, the price of gas is astronomical, and electric vehicles are the future. So don't miss out on your opportunity to score one for yourself… for free!
No purchase is necessary. For complete rules, regulations, and to enter, simply Click Here.
No purchase is ever necessary to play along.
GOOD LUCK!
About ICON EV
Founded in 2017, ICON EV has quickly become the 4th largest and fastest growing manufacturer of low speed vehicles in the United States. ICON is currently manufacturing and distributing more than 4,000 golf carts per month through more than (200) Authorized Premier Retailers. State-of-the-art production facilities in Tampa, FL, Sarasota, FL, Dallas, TX, Huntersville, NC, Phoenix, AZ & the upcoming Scottsdale, AZ locations support ICON EV's dealer network nationwide. For more information log onto IconEV.com.
