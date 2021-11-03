BALTIMORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and presenting partner, A. O. Smith, announce the Top 10 candidates for this year's Golden Arm Award. These remaining quarterbacks are 10 of the best players in college football.
Not only have these players achieved success on the field, but they are leaders in their communities. This award strives to highlight and acknowledge these off-the-field achievements as well as shine a light on their athletic talent.
2021 Golden Arm Award Top 10 Presented by A. O. Smith:
Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
Anthony Brown, Oregon
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
Devin Leary, NC State
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Carson Strong, Nevada
Malik Willis, Liberty
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry.
Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.
For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.
Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Century Engineering, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, Harvey Agency, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and ZBest Executive & Global Transportation Services.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news,
like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit http://www.hotwater.com/.
Media Contact
John Unitas, Jr., The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, 410.456.6785, JU@GoldenArmAward.com
SOURCE The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation