KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, formerly known as the Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run for the Health of It, will return for its 41st installment, after a 2-year in-person hiatus due to COVID – going virtual in 2020 and canceled 2021. Registration is now open online at ZeiglerKalamazooMarathon.com for the three-day event, kicking off Friday, April 22 with a Kid's Day and culminating in the event's main races on Sunday, April 24.
"Zeigler is proud to bring this local tradition back to life. This race has long been held and revered in Kalamazoo as an institution for runners and families alike. We stand committed to helping events like this one evolve into something everyone can enjoy," said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group, the event's title sponsor.
The organization also revealed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's new slogan, "Driving A Healthy Community," which honors the legacy of the local race's history while signaling a new beginning in the community. Additional sponsors for this year's event include Ascension Borgess, Greenleaf Hospitality, Imperial Beverage, Stryker, Pfizer, AVB, Discover Kalamazoo and Gazelle Sports.
"The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will be a celebration for our running and walking community as we come together after years without the event. The entire weekend will be very inclusive, welcoming everyone, and is a pillar of a healthy community," said Gazelle Sports co-owner Chris Lampen-Crowell.
This year's race includes specialized stops for added fun–such as the Infamous Bacon Station– live entertainment, different food stations, sponsor tents and photo booths. Adults 21 and over can also enjoy a special celebration beer brought to you by race sponsor Imperial Beverage.
"The Zeigler Kalamazoo Race is going to bring a lot of energy and excitement to Downtown Kalamazoo and Greenleaf Hospitality Group is excited to be a part of it," Tim Rayman, CEO of Greenleaf Hospitality Group.
- Thursday, April 21, TBD - Kid's Fun Packet Pick-up at Gazelle Sports
- Friday, April 22, 6:00p.m. - Kid's 1k Fun Run & Kid's Expo at Mayors Riverfront Park
- Saturday, April 23, 11:00a.m to 4:00 p.m. - Race Packet Pickup & Main Sponsor Race Expo in Downtown Kalamazoo
- Sunday, April 24 - Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon starts at 7:30 am at Arcadia Creek Festival Place. Event day will also feature 10k, 5k run & 5k walk
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon also announced that this year's race will not include a full marathon event due to safety and time constraints. However, with Zeigler Auto Group as its new sponsor, the event will return in 2023. In the past the race has garnered over 8,000 participants across its various dates, with 2021's virtual event bringing in around 3,000.
"Discover Kalamazoo is thrilled for the return of the half marathon, 10k, and 5k run/walk events this spring," said Jane Ghosh, president and CEO of Discover Kalamazoo. "We look forward to partnering with the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon to market the competition to runners from neighboring cities and states, and we are excited that the route will enable us to show off so many wonderful parts of our community. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Kalamazoo all throughout the event weekend."
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available. If you would like more information, please contact race director Carrie Drake at (269) 350-4828.
ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
Media Contact
Francis Mariela, Zeigler Auto Group, (239)273-6976, letswork@francismariela.com
Carrie Drake, Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, (269) 350-4828, carrie@rootedcc.com
SOURCE Zeigler Auto Group