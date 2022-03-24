ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) will show its support for National Athletic Training Month (NATM) and the theme "Providing Health Care Everywhere" with a special lapel pin that athletic trainers will wear during games. The pins feature both the NBATA and athletic trainer (AT) logos. This year, the theme "Providing Health Care Everywhere" puts a spotlight on the various settings and industries where you can find athletic trainers providing medical care.
"From elementary schools to colleges and universities, physicians' offices and hospitals, in industry, in the military and into the public sector, athletic trainers work with patients in multiple settings to examine, diagnose, treat and prevent injury and illness. We use this month to highlight athletic trainers making a difference in patients' lives not just in professional basketball, but in all environments in which ATs provide care." Eric Waters, NBATA Chairman, Director of Medical Services – Utah Jazz.
The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) has designated March as National Athletic Training Month, to spread awareness of the impact athletic trainers (ATs) have on work, life and sport. Athletic trainers are health care professionals that prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate injuries for active people in many industries, including sports, military and clinical practice.
###
About the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA)
The NBATA is a professional organization of highly skilled certified athletic trainers who provide specialized health care and critical support services to the athletes and organizations of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Members are committed and uniquely qualified to lead the management and practice of exceptional health care, and conduct basketball-related sports medicine research to benefit the athletes of the NBA and our communities. The NBATA's members uphold the athletic training profession's highest moral and ethical standards. For more information about the NBATA, visit http://www.nbata.com.
About The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA)
The NATA is the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers and others who support the athletic training profession. Founded in 1950, the NATA has grown to more than 45,000 members worldwide today.
Contact:
Jason Daffner, General Counsel, NBATA
Media Contact
Jason Daffner, NBATA, +1 (678) 608-1554, jdaffner@mbdcounsel.com
SOURCE NBATA