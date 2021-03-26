NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Monday, March 29th, the National Basketball Wives Association (NBWA) will host its 4th annual Women's Empowerment Summit #POWERUP, presented by Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment. This women's empowerment celebration, a consecutively sold-out and official NBA calendar All-Star event, will be hosted on the heels of the recent All-Star games in Atlanta. With the health and safety of the public as a priority, NBWA is hosting the annual event virtually for the first time, in the PGD Global Virtual Clubhouse, an interactive virtual network space that connects communities of women making a difference.
NBWA's Summit will benefit a new partnership forged with the American Cancer Society, to fund $125,000 in STEM cancer research grants awarded to twenty (25) HBCU medical students, providing them the opportunity to participate in cancer research internship programs - less than 2% of all cancer research grants are awarded to people of color. The program's goal is to positively affect the outcomes for cancer diagnosis in the African-American community, while filling the gap of education and career opportunity for black and brown students. "Our 2021 goal is focused on health and education equity, the two widening gaps that have adversely affected our most vulnerable communities. We are proud to be in the fight against cancer with American Cancer Society, and are ensuring we use our platform to create access for HBCU students, who are some of our world's most brilliant minds." said NBWA President, Mia Wright.
The Virtual Summit, closing out the celebration of Women's History Month, will focus on continuing to inspire and drive excellence in the business, sports and entertainment communities. The event features dynamic panel conversations including "Women Taking Flight" hosted by HighlightHer Founder at Bleacher Report and Forbes 30 under 30, Arielle Chambers and features independent beauty brand CEO of The Lip Bar, Melissa Butler. Former NBA All-Star, Investor and Entrepreneur Baron Davis, will lead a conversation on the New Faces in Tech. The event will conclude with a keynote discussion featuring Howard University President, Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Morgan Stanley's Global Head of Sports & Entertainment Sandra L. Richards and NBWA Board Member and philanthropist Tracy Wilson Mourning. The event will also feature a special NBWA #POWERUP, Multimedia Icon award to Urban One Chairwoman, Cathy Hughes, for her pioneering contributions to business, radio, film and television.
Programming will be available live, virtually, in the PGD Global Virtual Clubhouse, a virtual venue that allows attendees to customize their profiles, surf the clubhouse, connect with other attendees, share selfies and information about their businesses and goals. From conferences, learning sessions, classroom lectures and engaging workshops, the PGD Global Virtual Clubhouse is an "experience" with innovation.
To register and learn more information, visit http://www.nbwassoc.org/nbwa-summit/
NATIONAL BASKETBALL WIVES ASSOCIATION
NBWA is the official 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable membership organization represented by wives, significant others and life partners of active and former NBA players. With transparent integrity and a commitment to fulfill its charitable mission, all NBWA leadership positions are held voluntarily. Our mission is to galvanize women of influence to nurture our youth, build strong communities and work together to achieve economic stability for families and women around the world. Follow NBWA on social media @nbwassoc and visit our website to learn more about our collective community impact at http://www.nbwassoc.org
PGD GLOBAL
Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is the future of golf entertainment meets golf entry. An innovative golf-focused rm, directing and producing luxury events and content for some of the world's most legendary athletes, brands, entertainers and organizations including Coach Mike Woodson, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Jalen Rose, The Calvin Peete Foundation, Toyota, Diageo and MGM Resorts International. PGD creates the most innovative golf tournaments and experiences with a focus on elevating and celebrating diversity and inclusion within the game. In 2020 PGD Global announced "Project Fairway", a movement dedicated to growing the game of golf for young girls and women by connecting them with golf through lifestyle and wellness. PGD Global operates golf-lifestyle events and experiences all around the country, welcoming new golfers and businesses to the game with creativity, purpose and inspiration. More info: http://pgdglobal.com.
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to http://www.cancer.org
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit http://www.morganstanley.com
