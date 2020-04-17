The National Basketball Wives Association (NBWA) and Morgan Stanley have partnered together to donate more than 15,000 books to students in under-resourced areas that have been impacted by current shelter in place orders. NBWA organized the “Spread Love Fest,” a virtual ‘party with a purpose’ tapping hip-hop artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist, MC LYTE, to host and DJ the experience on Instagram Live, Friday, April 17th from 8-10 p.m. ET.