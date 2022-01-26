PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group today announced the winners of its second annual Outdoor Sports Retail Performance Awards. The awards acknowledge the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. outdoor and snow specialty retail markets based on in-store and e-commerce sales revenue, according to NPD Retail Tracking Service data.

The outdoor specialty market generated $7.6 billion in U.S. retail sales in the 12 months ending November 2021, an increase of 13% over the prior year, while snow specialty brought in an additional $1.6 billion season-to-date, from August through November 2021. This positive performance, on top of strong sales growth in the second half of 2020, is in line with key participation findings from the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), which has noted strong increases in outdoor activities since the pandemic began, including camping, hiking, and fishing. In fact, to put this increase in perspective, 2020 saw the single largest growth in participation ever. The Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Participation Study 2020-2021 found that existing snow sport participants were more active than usual, increasing the number of days they participated in winter activities during the season.

Below are this year's winners of the NPD U.S. Outdoor Sports Retail Performance Awards:

Fastest-Growing Brands in the U.S. Outdoor Specialty Market

Category - Winner

Accessories - goodr

Apparel - Cotopaxi

Camping - Klymit

Equipment Accessories - Stanley

Footwear - Hey Dude

Snow Sports Equipment* - Vans

Water Sports - Lifetime

Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Outdoor Specialty and Sport Specialty E-commerce, dollar sales, 12ME November 2021

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Snow Specialty and Snow Internet, dollar sales, August—November 2021

Among brands that comprise the top 80% of category dollar volume

"Seeking greater wellbeing and experiential endeavors, more and more consumers are investing in outdoor living and this is driving sales growth across many outdoor product categories," said Jim Kelley, president of sports at The NPD Group. "We are thrilled to recognize a few of the companies that are playing an important role in our industry — and our society — by inspiring participation in outdoor and sports activities. Congratulations to all the winners, and we wish you continued success in 2022."

Media Contact

MARISSA GUYDUY, The NPD Group, 5166252203, marissa.guyduy@npd.com

 

SOURCE The NPD Group

