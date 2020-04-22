GREENVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Pawleys Island (http://pawleysislandhammocks.com) is excited to introduce their brand new Deep Seating Durawood®️ Swing for Mother's Day. Now mom can relax all year long in style and comfort. The soft, deep cushions on our swings are the perfect place to unwind and enjoy family time together. All her cares will melt away as she swings in a soft breeze with warm sunshine on her face. It's a wonderful backyard vacation getaway. So, give mom the gift of love this year with a brand new Deep Seating Durawood®️ Swing from The Original Pawleys Island.
Durawood®️ Comfort Collection
Durawood®️ is a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) product made from recycled plastic milk jugs. Heavier and more sturdy than natural wood, Durawood®️ withstands the most extreme weather and can be conveniently left outdoors all year long. A non-absorbent synthetic lumber, Durawood®️ makes the entire Original Pawleys Island Comfort Collection virtually maintenance-free and nearly indestructible. And each piece of Durawood®️ furniture comes with a Lifetime Warrantee to never rot, split, crack or attract insects.
The Original Pawleys Island: State-of-the-Art Construction
In addition to cutting-edge materials like Durawood®️, advanced construction gives the furniture an unprecedented level of overall stability. With a series of ingenious patent-pending techniques like K-Joint connections, Dowel Joint precision, and Mortise and Tenon Joints, The Original Pawleys Island produces furniture that is rock-solid - made to last a lifetime and beyond. In addition, each piece of furniture utilizes the highest quality marine-grade 316 stainless steel hardware, guaranteeing resistance to rust, corrosion and staining.
About The Original Pawleys Island
The Original Pawleys Island Hammocks story goes back to Carolina Low Country more than 130 years ago. Joshua John Ward, a river boat captain, simply wanted a good night's sleep during sultry summers. He set out with some rope and wood, a little gumption and grit and soon fashioned what would become the basis for our company— the rope hammock—a hand woven bed, two wooden spreader bars, a clew knot with a ring for hanging the hammock. Pretty simple when you think about it.
Our collections, which have grown with simpler times in mind, now include a variety of fabric hammocks and decorative pillows. And because Carolina Low Country is about sitting-a-spell, dropping in on neighbors and sharing a meal with friends and family, we introduced HDPE better-than-wood furniture several years back.
Original Pawleys Island Furniture, steeped in Low Country tradition is generous in proportion, long on durability and rich in design. From casual seating that lends itself to hours of conversations to outdoor dining sets where the best of friendships are cemented with a meal and a toast, our craftsmen and designers keep these simple experiences in mind.
