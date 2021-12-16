ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since before 2017, activists and refugees have been speaking out about the human rights crisis faced by Uyghur Muslims in the region of Xinjiang, China. Despite a string of denials from the Chinese government, the evidence is mounting. Camera footage, satellite footage, leaked documents, and numerous testimonies from survivors or relatives of detainees all point to cultural erasure and the mass genocide of Uyghurs in the area.
The Peace Project is one organization working to spread awareness and inspire action on behalf of the Uyghur people through partnership with Campaign for Uyghurs, Jewish World Watch, Berlin Beijing Coalition, Jewish Movement for Uyghur Freedom, and other genocide awareness education organizations. Together, these groups hope to educate people about genocide and provide them with the tools to promote change.
"The world made a mistake in 1936 by allowing Germany to host the Olympics," said Rushan Abbas, founder and executive director of Campaign for Uyghurs. "I am glad to see that America will not be repeating that mistake, and I only hope that more countries follow suit."
The Peace Project has launched the Uyghur Initiative, a campaign to shine the light on the systematic genocide the Uyghurs are facing by spotlighting Uyghur individuals and voices the CCP is attempting to silence — as well as highlighting the disturbing similarities and key differences between current events and the events that led up to the Holocaust. Toward this end, the initiative is providing tools for activists to get involved with the boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
"The Chinese Communist Party's use of surveillance technology, propaganda, and media control has allowed them to create an efficient model for wiping out a culture and population in a way the world has not seen before," said Sabrina Sohail, Executive Director of The Peace Project. "We are not backing down in our efforts to expose them and inspire more activists around the world to get involved because we don't believe this will end with China."
The Peace Project is raising awareness through a detailed short animation, narrated by a Uyghur, that explains the issue in a tangible way. They are also partnering with Holocaust museums to hold private screenings of a documentary, In Search of My Sister, that follows Abbas as she exposes how China's detainment and cruel treatment of an estimated 1.8 - 3 million Uyghurs in reeducation camps - including her own sister, Dr. Gulshan Abbas.
The recent diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics by the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Lithuania is a major success for The Berlin Beijing Olympics campaign which provided tools for activists to get involved by contacting their legislators. It is a step in the right direction as these countries acknowledge the systematic genocide facing the Uyghurs of Xinjiang. But the fight is far from over, so The Peace Project continues to spread awareness and urge more countries to follow suit.
About The Peace Project
The Peace Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending hatred through research and the creation of change-promoting communications aimed at perpetrators, bystanders, and victims of hateful speech and action. To learn more about The Uyghur Initiative please visit https://thepeaceproject.org/.
Media Contact
Daniel Klein, Joseph Studios, +1 1-800-663-0126, pr@josephstudios.net
SOURCE The Peace Project