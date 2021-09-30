NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- aT Center New York will feature Korean agricultural products to participating players, attendees, and galleries at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which is a professional golf tournament at the Stockton Seaview Golf Club, New Jersey, the USA from September 29th to October 5th.
The ShopRite Classic, one of the regular LPGA season tournaments, was won by Se-ri Pak in 1999 and Eni Park in 2018.
During the competition, aT Center New York exhibits major Korean agricultural products for participating athletes and their families in the athlete's restaurant during the competition and distributes kimchi and red ginseng samples to enhance understanding of Korean agricultural products and promote excellence.
In addition, a Korean agri-food promotion center will be operated in the stadium to hold a tasting event for export-promising items in Korea and to promote Korean agri-food to more than 20,000 people through advertisements within the driving range.
In addition, for the first time this year, they are planning to provide tasting samples of Korean food products to the VIP's booth including the owner of ShopRite - a large supermarket chain with over 300 stores in the eastern United States. Tasting samples are canned kimchi, pear drinks, sikhye, aloe drinks, rice crackers, cooked rice, ramen and sauce set (ssamjang, Korean chili paste and Korean soy bean paste).
Shim Hwa-sop, aT Center New York President, said, "It is good that the tournament, which was canceled last year due to Covid-19, can be held this year, and I am also happy to introduce Korean agri-food to a world-class tournament where famous LPGA players participate. With this opportunity, we plan to prepare a bridgehead for Korean agri-food to enter large American retailers and conduct promotional and marketing business using various sports events in the future."
