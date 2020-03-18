RICHMOND, R.I., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the scenic and secluded area of Rhode Island, the Preserve Sporting Club and Residences, the country's leading 3,500 acre four-season sporting destination today announced the availability of private homes, culinary options and a unparalleled natural setting, providing a solution for people who want a refuge from major cities.
According to Paul Mihailides, chairman of the Preserve Sporting Club and Residences, "We understand people are seeking private homes as a retreat from major metropolitan areas. The Preserve is a creative alternative for people impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and those who want the ultimate comforts of home with an emphasis on safety, convenience and privacy."
Stays at The Preserve include deluxe accommodations in homes and townhomes with fully stocked kitchens, laundry facilities, private bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms, housekeeping and concierge services. Each home is well equipped with wireless internet, cable television and other amenities. Guest can enjoy dining delivery, private chef services and personalized to-go culinary options.
At the Preserve, guests can experience the beauty and serenity of nature, combined with the best in outdoor pursuits. In fact, the Preserve is considered the most amenity-rich sporting community in the country. It is a scenic four-season destination with 10 fly fishing ponds, an equestrian center with 100 miles of riding paths, an 18-hole PGA executive golf course, two private helipads, clay and grass tennis courts, a 1,765-foot zip-line, rock climbing areas, walking and bicycle trails, and sporting clay courses. The shooting range is the longest indoor underground automated range in the world, and includes 3D archery.
The Preserve is ideally located in scenic Rhode Island, just two and a half hours from New York and 90 minutes from Boston. Private transportation can be arranged with the property upon request.
In addition to the serenity, beauty and convenience of The Preserve, property staff are committed to upholding the highest standards of cleanliness including comprehensive COVID-19 compliance such as hand sanitizer stations, frequent cleaning of high touch areas, food safety and other measures.
For reservations and information, contact Randi@ThePreserveRI.com or call 401.539.4653.
About The Preserve
The Preserve is a leading New England destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It is a four-season sporting club with 3,500 acres of protected nature. Amenities include a luxury spa, climate-controlled pools, and a gourmet restaurant. The Preserve also features clay and grass tennis courts, 10 fly fishing ponds, an equestrian center with 100 miles of riding paths, an 18-hole PGA executive golf course, two private helipads, a 1,765-foot zip-line, rock climbing areas, walking and bicycle trails, three world class sporting clay courses, 210-foot bird tower, a skeet field and trap field. The shooting range is the longest indoor underground automated public range in the world including 3D archery. To help educate members and guests, The Preserve Academy is available to teach firearm safety defense and tactics. For special events, meetings and celebrations, The Preserve offers a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse, a ballroom that seats 350, and tented events of up to 1,000. In addition to private residences, guest lodging at The Preserve includes luxury single family residences, townhomes, condominiums, safari tents, treehouses, and Hobbit Hillside Homes nestled in scenic areas. For complete details, visit ThePreserveRI.com.
Media contact:
Lhobbs@oceanhouseri.com
M 612.220.1176