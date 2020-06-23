DALTON, Ga., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recreational Group (RG), parent company of XGrass, has reached an agreement with Turf Tek USA, a regional leader in synthetic grass installation and distribution, to become the exclusive seller of XGrass residential and commercial surfacing products in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The partnership brings together two successful companies committed to quality, professional installations and best-in-class products and inventory. Turf Tek USA has earned the regional rights to sell and install XGrass, the industry leading turf systems for playgrounds, fitness facilities, backyards and corporate campuses.
"We are thrilled to partner with Bill Betz and Turf Tek USA," said Ron Bennett, CEO and President at RG. "Turf Tek USA has an excellent reputation as the premier artificial turf installer in the region. As we celebrate this partnership, RG is actively seeking established, professional distributors and installers around the country for all our recreational surfacing brands."
Turf Tek USA manages all components of turf installation from surface selection to turn-key quality installation of landscapes, playgrounds, putting greens, sports fields, rooftop terraces and more. The company has grown by 100% year over year since launching in 2014.
Turf Tek USA resides in one of the areas of the US that has been most affected by COVID-19. Despite this challenge, Turf Tek USA remained focused and emerged strong as areas in the Northeast began lifting restrictions.
"By concentrating on quality and the highest standards, Turf Tek USA has experienced incredible growth," said Betz. "Similarly, The Recreational Group has the best surfacing solutions in the country, and we are proud to exclusively carry their XGrass products for our growing customer base in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut."
According to Synthetic Turf Market Report: North America 2020 released by the Synthetic Turf Council; the total value of installed synthetic turf systems will be $2.7 billion this year. That's a 15% increase over the past 3 years. 63% of synthetic turf installed will be sports field applications.
With a suite of surfacing solutions including XGrass, VersaCourt, Swisstrax, and Polygreen Foam, RG products can be found around the world. The company has completed several add-on acquisitions and continues to pursue acquisitions and similar regional partnerships to distribute its surface solutions.
