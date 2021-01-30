BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Lewis, Dean Karnazes, Susie Chan, Kelly Roberts, Camille Herron and Lazarus Lake are among the running royalty confirmed to appear at the inaugural Run Show USA, the consumer running exposition scheduled one year from now on Jan. 29-30, 2022, at Boston's Hynes Convention Center.
The two-day event will include a packed schedule of inspirational and educational talks; training tips from a wide range of experts; and product information from leading running brands.
Special features include a Running Skills Theater, the Trail Zone, Strength Training Zone, Gait Analysis and the Recovery Zone.
The Run Show USA is scheduled for late January 2022, at the beginning of the season when runners are looking for inspiration, top of the range gear and apparel, nutrition advice, races to enter, and personal training technology designed to track their progress.
Run Show presenter Carl Lewis commented, "Every New Year's Eve, I have a pact to do something I never thought I'd do. Inspiration is a huge part of dreaming up goals beyond your current comfort zone and an event of this scale will provide an incredible opportunity to hear from people who have been there and done that, who have achieved more than many of us even dare to dream. I look forward to inspiring and encouraging seasoned runners, as well as the next generation of running talent."
Exhibitors and Partners confirmed to date include: AdventureCORPS, American Trail Running Association (ATRA), Badwater, Boston Midnight Runners, Boston Run Club, Endurance Sportswire, LockLaces, Marathon Sports, Obstacle Mud Racer, OS1st, PelliTec, Run a Mile Project, Running Forum, Running Network, RunUltra, Wicked Trail, Wrightsock, Xero Shoes, Youth Enrichment Services (YES), and Youth Runner magazine.
Admission is $15; however, the organizers are releasing 2,000 free tickets to celebrate the launch this week. Runners and running enthusiasts are encouraged to head over to runshowusa.com as soon as possible and use the code LAUNCH to claim their free tickets.
The Run Show USA was founded by U.K.-based Raccoon Events, the company behind England's National Running Show, National Outdoor Expo, and National Snow Show. This will be the company's first entry into the U.S. market according to CEO Mike Seaman.
"We are delighted to be bringing the hugely successful Run Show to the U.S.," Seaman says.
"Packed full of inspirational talks, educational sessions, the best and latest gear and tech, and access to a host of industry professionals, Run Show USA is open to runners of all abilities. We pride ourselves on being able to bring the running community in the U.K. together and we look forward to bringing this experience and this community-focused event to Boston."
For more information about The Run Show USA visit http://www.runshowusa.com; to discuss opportunities to exhibit contact Mike Seaman, mike@raccoonevents.com.
