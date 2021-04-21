PROCTORSVILLE, Vt., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kayezen, LLC, a leader in mobile, high-performance strength and mobility training announced today it was named one of 10 finalists for the Sports and Fitness Industry Association's (SFIA) 2021 Start-Up Challenge, a competition in which entrepreneurs present their start-up businesses to a panel of executives, investors and top minds in the sports and fitness industry.
"We are honored to be selected as a finalist for this year's competition and grateful for the opportunity we now have to present to 130 judges who are leaders in their fields," said Eric Kaye, Founder and Chief Evangelist of Kayezen.
"As a start-up company in the fitness industry, Kayezen has found the SFIA to be a great resource and partner for us," Kaye added. "The organization's research is very valuable for understanding the industry and they've made helpful introductions for our company. The SFIA also keeps us informed on legislation and other factors that impact our business, advocates for policy changes and champions greater participation in fitness-related activities that benefits not only Kayezen, but our entire industry."
About Kayezen (http://www.kayezen.com)
Kayezen's patented VECTOR dial-in resistance mobile systems create high-performance training and physical therapy stations that can be set up anywhere. Kayezen's mobile systems offer faster set-up times, instant resistance level changes and accessories that deliver hundreds of strength and mobility exercise options at a fraction of the cost of the equipment it replaces.
The company's VECTOR systems were awarded "Most Versatile Band Tool" by Men's Health magazine in February 2021 for the ability to "attach this cable-machine replacement anywhere and adjust tension with a swift dial twist".
The company's systems have been purchased by pro and amateur athletes, dozens of teams in the USA's largest sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL), Division 1 colleges, training environments, and physical therapy clinics that range from sports-related injury to neurological specialty practices. Kayezen will formally launch its consumer systems in summer 2021.
About SFIA (http://www.sfia.org)
The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), formerly the SGMA, is the trade association of leading industry sports and fitness brands, suppliers, retailers and partners.
SFIA's mission is to "Promote Sports and Fitness Participation and Industry Vitality" by focusing on core product areas for the industry.
SFIA's purpose is to support its member companies and promote a healthy environment for the sporting goods industry by providing access to thought leadership, industry & public affairs, research and member services. SFIA enhances industry vitality and fosters sports, fitness and active lifestyle participation.
Media Contact
Eric Kaye, Kayezen, (917) 623-9730, eric@kayezen.com
GR0 Agency, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Kayezen