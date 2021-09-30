ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BT Furnishings announces partnership with the Texas Rangers to host the team's season Wrap Up Event on Saturday, October 2nd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its new Arlington showroom at 4915 South Cooper St. The Wrap Up Event marks the Rangers' last homestand series of the season against the Cleveland Indians.
The Rangers and BT Furnishings invite fans to pre-game with Texas Rangers Hall of Fame pitcher, Jeff Russell, Rangers Captain Mascot, and the Six Shooters who will be on hand for autographs and photos. Fans who register for the contests have a chance to win an autographed authentic Rangers player jersey, an autographed Rangers baseball and a grand prize of the Ultimate 2022 Opening Day Fan Experience.
Register at Arlington location for a chance to win:
- Autographed Authentic Rangers Player Jersey
- Autographed Rangers Baseball
- 2022 Opening Day Fan Experience Grand Prize
And, the grand prize, the Ultimate 2022 Opening Day Fan Experience, including:
- 4 Premium Opening Day Tickets
- 1 Premium Parking Pass
- Food and Beverage Package
- Batting Practice Viewing During Pre-Game
- Meet-and-Greet with a Current Player
- 1 Customized Rangers Jerseys or Each Individual
- Rangers Captain Mascot Visit During Game
Jim Cochrane, the Rangers' senior vice president of partnerships, says, "We are excited to partner welcome BT Furnishing's new Arlington showroom location and partner with their team for the Rangers Day festivities on Saturday. We hope to work with the BT Furnishings team on more opportunities to come in the near future."
The Wrap Up Event's official schedule:
11 a.m.: First 150 in-store guests receive 25% off regularly priced items at all locations using PromoCode: TXRNGR
11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: In-showroom registration for contest prizes
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Autographs and photos with Captain Mascot and the Six Shooters
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Free Concessions
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Meet Alumni Pitcher Jeff Russell
1:30 p.m.: Prize Drawings
2 p.m.: Wrap Up Event ends and fans are welcome to head to the game to cheer on the Rangers at Globe Life Field (purchase tickets)
"BT Furnishings is looking forward to being a part of a community that supports the home team and shares values similar to ours. Our purpose is to transform people, communities and homes, and we are thrilled to partner with Arlington-based Texas Rangers," says Tony Joy, Marketing Manager, BT Furnishings.
About BT Furnishings
BT Furnishings is a Dallas-based furniture retailer providing a large selection of home furnishings at an unmatched value, almost always in stock and with profound respect for the customers we serve. Founded in 1989, BT Furnishings is a second-generation, family-owned business and has four retail locations, with the newest location now open in Arlington, TX. For more information, visit http://www.btfurnishings.com.
About the Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th season in Arlington, Texas since the American League franchise moved from Washington, D.C. in September 1971. Since 1996, the Rangers have won seven A.L. West Division titles and two A.L. pennants in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened a beautiful state-of-the-art ballpark, Globe Life Field, a retractable roof facility which serves not only as the club's home field but also as a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue year-round.
Media Contact
Lori Barber, Lux214 Media Group, +1 (214) 906-6633, lorib@lux214.com
SOURCE BT Furnishings