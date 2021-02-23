LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States International Council on Disabilities (USICD), in partnership with The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films (GSD), is presenting a webinar titled "30/30 - Sports as a Tool for Advocacy and Development." This free virtual program will take place on Thursday, February 25th at 1pm EST. The webinar will explore the ways in which sport can be a critical piece of advocacy, particularly as it relates to Article 30 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), a treaty by the United Nations. The panel will also examine Goal #11 from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Facilitated by Paralympians Candace Cable and Karin Korb, the panel features key players in promoting disability rights worldwide. The speakers will be:
- Charlotte McClain Nhlapo - Global Disability Advisor, World Bank Group
- Keith Jones – President/CEO of Soul Touchin' Experiences and co-founder Krip Hop Nation
- Vladimir Cuk - Executive Director, International Disability Alliance
- Ann Cody – Special Advisor, US Department of State
- Victor Calise - Commissioner, New York City Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities
"Too often sport is considered frivolous and for entertainment only, but sport is an underused powerful tool for messages of advocacy, Universal Design, and so much more," said Cable, Vice-President of USICD. "Sport's power is that it is connected to humanity and brings its intrinsic language of inclusion front and center. Sport has a friendly face; people like it. And sport is a conversation starter that - once started - is easy to shift to educating and advocating for cohesive change and opportunities that are equitable and accessible to everyone. This panel will deeply educate us on how to shift the shallow perspective of sport to an expansive tool."
David Ulich, executive board member for GSD, said, "Over the years we have supported a number of sport and development programs, and we know how impactful this work can be." He continued, "Much of our work stems from the core understanding that every person should have access to safe, fair sport, whether as an athlete or spectator. When sport-based development projects are inclusive, we ensure all voices and perspectives are part of the conversation."
For more information on Article 30 of the CRPD, visit: "Article 30 – Participation in cultural life, recreation, leisure, and sport." To learn more about Goal 11 of the United Nations SDGs, visit: "SDG 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities."
The 30/30 – Sports as a Tool for Advocacy and Development webinar is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. Please visit the link below to register.
About the United States International Council on Disabilities
The United States International Council on Disabilities (USICD)- a nonprofit, stakeholder-led membership organization—works worldwide to ensure that people with disabilities and the organizations that represent them are fully equipped to advocate for effective policies, legislation and services so that they can reach their fullest potential. Operating since 1988, the mission of USICD is to advance international disability rights and inclusive development and to build bridges among the U.S. and foreign governments, disability and human rights communities, and the private sector through strategic advocacy, convening, and training and education. The membership of USICD envisions a world where the rights of persons with disabilities are universally recognized and respected, where persons with disabilities are afforded full and equal participation in their communities, and where persons with disabilities are self-sufficient and live independent and self-determined lives.
About The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films
The Foundation for Global Sports Development, established in 1996, was born out of a desire to promote and protect the best parts of sport. Guided by its original mission, the foundation delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth. The foundation achieves this objective through grants, awards, educational projects, and filmmaking. In 2015, the foundation launched its media company, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that shed light on the remarkable, untold stories that celebrate the sport of life. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org and http://www.sidewinderfilms.org to learn more.
