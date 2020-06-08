RICHMOND, R.I., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences, the newest and most amenity-rich sporting club in the country, invites discerning travelers to return to nature while maintaining and enjoying social distance. Guests can experience their own private estate, set on 3,500 pristine acres in scenic Richmond, Rhode Island.
The Preserve is now offering accommodations, providing guests and members an exclusive and expansive escape after months of stay-at-home orders. The four-season destination estate is an idyllic retreat for outdoor enthusiasts and urbanites, just 2.5 hours from New York City, 1.5 hours from Boston and only 25 miles from Newport.
The Preserve is a recreational paradise. It features more than 20 sporting amenities and activities for all ages, from the refined to the adventurous. Guests, members and residents can enjoy an award-winning 18-hole par-3 golf course, clay and grass tennis courts, a stunning, new outdoor pool, 10 fly-fishing ponds, and more than 100 miles of hiking trails. Other recreational opportunities include volleyball, badminton, bocce ball, pickle ball, horseshoe lawns, basketball and stargazing. Active guests seeking more adventure can experience a 40-foot outdoor rock-climbing wall, a 1,765-foot zipline across 250 elevation drops, mountain biking and other customized activities including survival training.
The Preserve features 41 sporting clay stations, many of which are covered, allowing practice or instruction in all weather conditions. This one-of-a-kind resort includes the longest indoor underground automated shooting and archery range in the world and special simulator rooms. The Preserve Academy provides enriching education with expert instruction for firearm safety and defense tactics, offering private and small family or group classes.
The estate combines unspoiled nature and refined luxury. Guests can select from a variety of overnight accommodations including townhomes, upscale single-family homes, cottages and cozy cabins. These exclusive, private residences are spread out over hundreds of acres, lending themselves to the current social distancing desires of travelers.
From farm-to-table elevated cuisine and foraged ingredients, to roaring fireplaces and plush bed linens, indoor offerings at The Preserve further enhance the guest experience. Later this year, The Preserve will introduce the Hilltop Lodge offering additional accommodations, a wellness and fitness center, indoor and outdoor pool, and indoor and outdoor dining facilities.
Conveniently located within driving distance of Manhattan and Boston, the resort is the ideal road trip destination. Travelers can also access the property from one of three commercial airports located less than 20 minutes away, the private airfield located five miles away, or the helipad conveniently located on property.
The team at The Preserve has paid special attention to preparing for guests via extensive sanitation and social distancing protocols, to ensure guests' safety upon entry to the expansive property. For dining and events in public areas, reservations will be required, so that the team can plan seating that meets appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Overnight rates start at $435 per night, plus tax and fees for activities. For more information or for overnight reservations, club memberships and residential opportunities, call (401) 539-4653.
About The Preserve
The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences is a leading destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It is a four-season New England sporting club with more than 3,500 acres of protected nature. The Preserve is a one-of-a-kind private wilderness retreat for like-minded outdoor enthusiasts, stewards of the land who seek a sanctuary from the rigors of modern life. The Preserve features an 18-hole par-3 golf course, clay and grass tennis courts, 10 fly fishing ponds, an equestrian center, an on-site helipad, zip-line, rock climbing areas, walking and bicycle trails, three world class sporting clay courses, 210-foot bird tower, a skeet field and trap field. The shooting range is the longest indoor underground automated public range in the world including 3D archery. To help educate members and guests, The Preserve Academy is available to teach firearm safety defense and tactics. For special events, meetings and celebrations, The Preserve offers a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse, a ballroom and tented events of up to 1,000. In addition to private residences, guest lodging at The Preserve includes luxury single family residences, townhomes, condominiums, safari tents, cozy cabins and treehouses, nestled in scenic areas. For complete details, visit ThePreserveRI.com.
Media Contacts:
Claire Skinner
claire@ldpr.com
212.696.0660 ext. 3785
Laurie Hobbs
lhobbs@oceanhouseri.com
Mobile/Text (for editorial media): 612.220.1176