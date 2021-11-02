PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the 12 months ending September 2021, U.S. fishing-equipment in-store and online sales revenues across mass merchants and sporting goods retailers, as well as e-commerce sites grew 4%, year over year, reaching $3.9 billion. The fishing equipment market has experienced three consecutive years of growth, according to The NPD Group.
Lines, lures, and terminal tackle accounted for the largest portion of revenues in the 12 months ending September, followed by rods and reels. However, it was the marine electronics category that grew the fastest – with revenue up 26%, year over year.
"Fishing is a sport that connects with the new lifestyle that emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as people sought refuge in the outdoors," said Matt Powell, sports industry advisor at NPD. "Today's fishing equipment market is the largest it's ever been. Accessories-related categories, from tackle boxes and rod and reels cases, to fish and depth finders, are selling particularly well, as consumers who already invested in the sport are now making add-on purchases."
NPD recently expanded its Retail Tracking Service to deliver comprehensive point-of-sale information on the fishing equipment market. The addition of this category builds on the company's existing sports coverage of athletic footwear, active apparel, team sports equipment, hiking, camping, skiing and snowboarding, cycling, running, and fitness equipment. Fishing equipment data is available today and includes three years of historical comparisons.
"We are thrilled to add this important category to our sports-equipment offering," said Jim Kelley, president of U.S. Sports, The NPD Group. "In today's highly competitive and ever-changing retail environment, providing brands and manufacturers with a holistic view of the sports and outdoor-industry landscape equips them to make fact-based decisions and grow their businesses."
###
About The NPD Group, Inc.
NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
Media Contact
MARISSA GUYDUY, The NPD Group, 5166252203, MARISSA.GUYDUY@NPD.COM
SOURCE The NPD Group