SEATTLE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winning Pitch Challenge is currently accepting submissions (WinningPitchChallenge.net) to its next event, to be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the annual meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), in Seattle. The competition will feature contestants with innovative ophthalmic ideas presenting to a panel of industry leaders who will vote for the winners of prize money totaling $45,000, to be awarded to first, second, and third place winners. The deadline for submissions to The Winning Pitch Challenge at ASRS is May 4, 2020.
"The Winning Pitch Challenge is an exciting program that assists innovative retina specialists in the development of cutting-edge ideas into actual products. The Winning Pitch Challenge provides contestants with access to world-class innovation mentors who provide advice and expertise on the commercial viability of concepts and the steps needed to maximize the opportunity for success," said John Pollack, MD, co-director of The Winning Pitch Challenge and partner with Illinois Retina Associates.
The Winning Pitch Challenge ultimately hopes to improve patient care by accelerating the pace of innovation. The Winning Pitch Challenge offers contestants key educational resources, highly experienced business and innovation mentors, networking opportunities, and exposure to potential financial resources. Additionally, mentors frequently help participants overcome critical early-stage obstacles, such as the need for business model refinement, prototype development, and early stage study design.
"The Winning Pitch Challenge fills an important unmet need by helping innovators who are closest to the work – retina specialists actively treating the patients in need of these technologies. We are proud of our colleagues who have important ideas and just need a little help getting their innovations off the ground. That's what The Winning Pitch Challenge is all about," stated Dr. David Williams, co-director of The Winning Pitch Challenge and partner with VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA.
This year's Winning Pitch Challenge event will take place Sunday, July 26, exact time to be determined, at the Washington State Convention Center. It will be a great session to attend for those interested in the innovation process. For additional information and access to the submission portal, visit the website at WinningPitchChallenge.net.