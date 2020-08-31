- Local and Global Flavor: BBVA USA's sponsorship adds a hometown supporter with a global presence to the upcoming international sports competition - Purpose: The program encourages Birmingham-area residents to sign up to assist with a variety of needs leading up to and during The Games - Games: Last held in the United States during its inaugural year in 1981, the event will feature 3,600 athletes from 100 countries, competing in 25 venues from July 7-17, 2022