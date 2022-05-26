Thousand Trails’ eighth annual #100DaysofCamping promotion kicks off on Memorial Day weekend, as the summer-long, 100-day challenge goes through Labor Day. Guests of Thousand Trails campgrounds can take part in the campaign by sharing their camping photos to their social media and tagging #100DaysofCamping. Prizes include a grand prize package featuring a one-year Thousand Trails Camping Pass, complete with all five zones and the Trails Collection (valued at $1,240), and a $500 REI® gift card.