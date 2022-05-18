Verde Valley RV Resort in Cottonwood, AZ has been named the 2022 Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds (Arizona ARVC) Large Park of the Year. This is the resort’s first time celebrating the honor and also a first for a Thousand Trails branded campground. Left to Right: John Sheedy, President of Arizona ARVC, Vance Williams, Leavitt Recreation & Hospitality Insurance, Scott Woolley, Manager of Verde Valley RV Resort, and Lindsay McQuillan, Regional Manager for Thousand Trails.