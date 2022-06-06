- First Event In Karate Combat History Open For Public To Attend - Two World Title Fights Headline June 25 Event On 'the Backlot At Universal Studios' In Orlando, Florida - Karate Combat Debut Of Former Bellator And Glory Kickboxing Champion Gabriel Varga - Tickets On Sale Today Monday 6/6 At Karate.Com/Tickets
ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karate Combat, the global phenomenon changing the game in sports-entertainment, heads to Stage 21 on The Backlot at Universal Studios, Florida on Saturday, June 25 for a landmark live event - and for the first time ever, Karate Combat is making tickets available to the public.
Tickets go on sale today, Monday June 6, via Karate.com/tickets
With tickets very limited for this first-time opportunity to experience the world's most unique fight league first-hand, fans are advised to book tickets early to avoid missing out.
Karate Combat: Season 4 - Atamov vs. Levine is headlined by two world title fights and will also host the Karate Combat debut of former Bellator and GLORY Kickboxing champion Gabriel Varga.
"This is a landmark event for Karate Combat - the first time that we're allowing fans to buy tickets. Until now, you could only attend a Karate Combat event by invitation. We're putting on a stacked card at an iconic location, the atmosphere will be electric and I expect this to be the best event in Karate Combat history," said Karate Combat President Adam Kovacs.
Rhode Island's Ross 'Turbo' Levine will challenge reigning middleweight champion Shahin Atamov of Azerbaijan for the Karate Combat World Middleweight Championship in the headline slot, having earned his shot with a stunning spin-kick TKO victory over Igor de Castaneda earlier this month.
Ireland's Eoghan Chelmiah, the Karate Combat World Bantamweight Champion, will rematch bitter rival Illies 'The Madman' Mardhi in the chief support slot, the two picking up where they left off after their Season 3 bout was cut short due to the French-Moroccan breaking his right hand during the course of a four-round war.
With one Bellator Kickboxing world championship and two GLORY Kickboxing world titles to his credit, Vancouver's Gabriel Varga is one of the world's most decorated professional karatekas. He will debut on this card in a lightweight bout, with Karate Combat targeting the winner of next week's bout between top contenders Vitalie Certan and Bruno Assis as his opponent.
And if legendary competitor Rafael Aghayev wins his bout with Zsolt Habda at this week's event, he will be added to the Orlando card for a long-awaited showdown with bitter rival Davy Dona. The two have a longstanding beef from their time on the amateur circuit - Orlando may be the place it gets settled.
Also confirmed for the card is the deadly Omaira 'La Guerrera' Molina. The Venezuelan's victories in Season 3 included a jaw-dropping knockout and two awards (Best Female Fighter; KO Punch of the Season) in the fan-voted official End-of-Season awards. Now 3-0 in Karate Combat, she faces Brazilian battler Ana Ferreira Da Silva and will be calling for a world title shot if she wins.
Light-heavyweight contender Elhadji "Black Magic" Ndour returns to The Pit at this event, traveling from New York to face heavy-handed Moroccan rival Achraf Ouchen in a battle which will shape the division's world title contention picture.
Canadian standout Robbie Lavoie, a longtime student of Raymond "Real Deal" Daniels and member of the Canadian national team, makes his Karate Combat debut against France's Mouley Oudoud, who is coming off a Season 3 loss to bantamweight champion Chelmiah.
Rounding out the card's Canadian contingent is Rob Buxton, who faces Adrian Galvan, a Team USA competitor, in a middleweight contest.
The full event card as announced to date is as follows:
Shahin Atamov (AZE) vs. Ross Levine (USA)
Middleweight Championship Bout (185 lbs / 84 kg)
Eoghan Chelmiah (IRL) vs. Ilies Mardhi (FRA)
Bantamweight Championship Bout (135 lbs / 61 kg)
Davy Dona (FRA) vs. Winner of Rafael Aghayev (AZE) vs. Zsolt Habda (HUN)
Welterweight Bout (165 lbs / 75 kg)
Gabriel Varga (CAN) vs. The Winner of Bruno Assis (BRA) vs. Vitalie Certan (POR)
Lightweight Bout (150 lbs / 68 kg)
Achraf Ouchen (MAR) vs. Elhadji "Black Magic" Ndour (USA)
Light-Heavyweight Bout (205 lbs / 93 kg)
Omaira Molina (VEN) vs. Ana Luiza Ferreira Da Silva (BRA)
Women's Bantamweight Bout (135 lbs / 61 kg)
Adrian Galvan (USA) vs. Rob Buxton (CAN)
Middleweight Bout (185 lbs / 84kg)
Robbie Lavoie (CAN) vs. Mouley Oudoud (FRA)
Bantamweight Bout (135 lbs / 61 kg)
Karate Combat's next event - Karate Combat: Season 4 - Event 3 - airs worldwide this Saturday June 11 and is headlined by living karate legend Rafael Aghayev, winner of a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics, returning to The Pit on the world title trail as he faces special forces operator Zsolt 'The Soldier' Habda.
