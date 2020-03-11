GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give – touted as the Most Family Friendly and Best "Foodie" Experience on the LPGA tour – are now available online. The seventh annual tournament, which features the three-day Grand Taste food event, will return from June 9-14 to Blythefield Country Club.
"Meijer is committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, and the seventh annual Meijer LPGA Classic is no exception as it will continue to bring everyone together in a fun way to help feed our hungry neighbors," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "This tournament really provides something for everyone at an affordable cost, and we are excited for what is sure to be another exciting year."
General Admission Tickets
General Admission Tickets include general grounds access to the tournament. Public viewing bleacher seating and various concession areas are located throughout the course for spectators.
- Daily tickets cost $10 each, and are valid any one day, Tuesday through Sunday.
- Weekly tickets cost $25 each, and are valid all week, Tuesday through Sunday.
- Kids, ages 17 and under, will receive free admission with a ticketed adult. Discovery Land will again return as a free destination for kids and families at the course.
Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic
The Grand Taste – the Best "Foodie" Experience on the LPGA Tour – will return and be bigger and better than ever June 12-14 as part of this year's tournament week lineup. The upgraded ticket will include food and beverage samples from participating local restaurants, breweries and Meijer vendors at both Grand Taste locations.
- Single Day adult tickets cost $50 each, and are valid any one day, Friday through Sunday.
- Weekend passes cost $125 each and are valid Friday through Sunday.
- Tickets for kids, ages 17 and under with a ticketed adult, cost $10 for a single day and $20 for the weekend.
The 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 9-14 and will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.
