ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TILLYS is hosting their 14th annual charity golf tournament, 'Tilly Wonka and the Golf Factory'. The event will benefit Tilly's Life Center (TLC), a non-profit educational program that teaches powerful social and emotional learning skills to today's teens. This fun-filled event will be held at Mission Viejo Country Club on Monday, April 19th, with TILLYS founder Tilly Levine hitting the links herself.
In keeping with the theme of the event, participants can purchase a golden ticket to unlock even more on-course contests! Golfers will get a chance to compete, win prizes, and enjoy an endless amount of great food and drinks, all while supporting an amazing cause. The event will feature brand activations from Ethika and Volcom, as well as complimentary food and drinks from local vendors such as Wahoo's, Monster Energy Drink, Hint Water, Trust Me Vodka, Califino Tequila, Archie's Ice Cream, Bratzermann, Dang Brother Pizza, and more.
So far, the event has received tremendous support with foursomes from Sun Bum, Huf, Lakai, Primitive, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Union Bank, Morgan Stanley, and many others joining the tournament.
Tilly's Life Center (TLC)'s founder, Tilly Levine said, "We are thrilled to be putting on this amazing event. It's a chance for the community to come together for a day of fun, while doing some real good for our teens."
Throughout the day, there will be opportunities to speak with Tilly and the TLC team about the power of social and emotional learning and its positive effects on teens. All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the event, to keep everyone safe and healthy.
For tickets, sponsorships and underwriting opportunities, visit https://tillyslifecenter.org/2021charitygolf/.
About Tilly's Life Center
Today's teens face more challenges than ever before. Tilly's Life Center (TLC) is a nonprofit educational program that helps teens overcome the serious obstacles they are met with on a daily basis.
Our proactive approach uses experiential learning, journal writing, open discussion, and other activities to guide teens in effectively coping with crisis, adopting healthy habits and reaching their full potential.
The program is available as a high school elective course, an after-school program, or a series of workshops, depending on the school's needs. Topics reflect what teens experience in their lives, such as stress management, body-image, coping mechanisms, and more.
