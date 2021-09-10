MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sep. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tim Gayle, a journalist and native Montgomery sports reporter, has completed his new book "Cramton Bowl": a historically accurate account of the events held at the Cramton Bowl.
Of the origins, Gayle writes, "The idea of an athletic facility had been a topic of discussion around the capital city for quite some time. Alabama and Auburn had staged football games before in this fair city, playing in an area north of town (near the current Northern Boulevard) and in a park off Highland Avenue (in an area that now includes the current elementary school).The town deserved more, city leaders and athletic-minded businessmen believed. C. Leon Ruth, a local businessman, recalled the first step toward creating an athletic facility came in 1921 when he was seated in a dentist's chair in the office of Dr. Ed Perry. Ruth and Perry were lamenting the fact that some good college games were being played in Birmingham, but no one was stopping in Montgomery." That was about to change.
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Gayle's intriguing tale details how the opening of the Cramton Bowl put Montgomery on the map of epic sports moments in history.
Originally conceived as a baseball focused arena, the Cramton Bowl transformed rapidly. "For more than 60 years it was home to the Blue-Gray All Star Football Classic where stars such as Y.A. Tittle, Len Dawson, Fran Tarkenton, Howie Long and Jerry Rice roamed the sidelines of Cramton Bowl, but there were plenty of other activities in the stadium during that time, including 'Lucky' Teter's traveling daredevil show in 1934, the Negro League World Series, games involving the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and Billy Graham's Greater Montgomery Crusade in 1965." (Gayle)
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Cramton Bowl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing