SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Casualty is accepting applications for its 2021/2022 Thomas R. Brown (TRB) Athletics Grant Program until January 15, 2022. Public middle and high schools wishing to receive $1,000 for their sports program(s) must submit their application at http://www.calcasathletics.com before the January 15, 2022 deadline.
It's no secret that participation in youth sports offers health benefits, including physical fitness and mental wellness. School-sponsored sports programs provide student-athletes social interaction and strength conditioning. And lessons taught on the playing field – teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship – help develop students who are successful in the classroom and later in life.
Now is the time to apply for a 2021/2022 $1,000 California Casualty TRB Athletics Grant, before it's too late.
The grant program, named for California Casualty Chairman Emeritus Tom Brown, an avid sportsman who experienced the positive impact of playing sports as a youth, began in 2011.
Since its inception more than $738,000 has been awarded to over 660 schools across the nation. The funds have been used to improve player safety and purchase much needed sports equipment. Examples of how schools have used the funds include:
- Provide athletes needed uniforms and jerseys
- Buy safer headgear for various sports, from football and lacrosse to wrestling
- Purchase equipment for the unified sports programs that allow students with disabilities to participate with general-education students in football, basketball and soccer
- Investment in track and field equipment
"Youth sports are important to our children's physical and mental health, especially now. The California Casualty Athletics Grant Program benefits students, schools and communities; and we are honored to be a part of that effort." said Lisa Almeida, Assistant Vice President.
Time is running out. Public middle and high schools whose sports programs have been impacted by budget restrictions and limited fundraising opportunities must apply for a California Casualty $1,000 TRB Athletics Grant by January 15, 2022 for 2021/2022 consideration. To apply, visit http://www.calcasathletics.com today.
Headquartered in San Mateo, California, with service centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty has been serving the needs of educators for 70 years. It is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of the NEA. As a result, NEA members qualify for exceptional rates, deductibles waived for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment plans and free Identity Defense protection – exclusive benefits not available to the general public. Learn more at http://www.calcas.com or by calling 1.800.800.9410.
