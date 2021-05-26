NORTHAMPTON, Mass., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tinkergarten, the leading outdoor learning platform that inspires purposeful, outdoor play all year long, announces today that its innovative summer class series, Camp Tinkergarten, is now open for registration. At the heart of Camp Tinkergarten is live, weekly instruction, an at-home curriculum, and a rich learning community to keep kids outdoors and engaged all summer long. The live sessions are available in two formats to meet the needs of families everywhere, starting with direct instruction that fosters outdoor learning anytime, anywhere, and the return of small group in-person classes outdoors in hundreds of locations across the country. Tinkergarten families can also become members to continue learning season after season, allowing them to seamlessly tinker at home and on the go, no matter where they are located.
Tinkergarten's expert-designed curriculum is engineered to help kids develop eight key skills, including creativity, persistence and problem solving, and provides guidance for families to help foster a child's lifelong connection to the outdoors and love of learning. Numerous studies link exposure to nature with enhanced physical, social and cognitive outcomes for kids. And because the outdoors is both calming and stimulating for kids, it provides an ideal environment for learning. As a direct response to the continued challenges faced by parents amid the global pandemic, Tinkergarten's year-round programming, including the upcoming Camp Tinkergarten summer class series, is now designed to be accessed on the go and features a new product experience to ensure every family can engage in outdoor learning with their children in a meaningful way:
- Comprehensive learning program: In addition to weekly live instruction, parents get an archive of valuable resources and how-to guides to help them reinforce and sustain kids' learning, in and out of class.
- My Tinkergarten: Families are equipped with a new toolset to access at-home curriculum, and a portfolio to document and track their child's play and progress.
- Access to the vibrant OutdoorsAll4 parent community: Thousands of families and educators can connect to learn and share methods of incorporating outdoor play into the family's routine all year long.
"For nearly a decade, Tinkergarten has been synonymous with purposeful play that brings children back outdoors where they learn best," said Meghan Fitzgerald, Co-founder and Chief Learning Officer at Tinkergarten. "More than ever, children and families today need the kind of positive, social, hands-on activity that gets kids using all of their senses, collaborating with others and interacting with the physical world around them. Camp Tinkergarten is here not only to give families that much-needed respite after a year indoors, but to re-ignite the magic and joy of learning in children everywhere."
Tinkergarten invites families across the U.S. to register now for the Camp Tinkergarten summer class series. The at-home series kicks off June 28 and will run for 11 weeks, while the small group classes begin July 17 in select cities and will run for eight weeks. For more information, please visit http://www.tinkergarten.com.
About Tinkergarten
Designed by education experts and loved by families, Tinkergarten gives parents the tools and training to create year-round outdoor learning opportunities for their children anytime, anywhere. Established in 2014, Tinkergarten is a play-based learning program that combines weekly guided sessions with an at-home curriculum to make purposeful outdoor play doable for every family. Through Tinkergarten's flexible membership program and small group classes, children develop eight core life skills, including problem-solving, focus, creativity and empathy, to help them thrive in a dynamic world. To learn more visit tinkergarten.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.
