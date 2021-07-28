KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The locks and dams on the Tennessee River can be a formidable barrier to recreational boaters traveling between lakes on the waterway. The TRV Stewardship Council receives frequent calls from visitors about dam operations and how to navigate the locks when traveling upriver or downriver.
"To assist boaters, a 'how to video' has been released to the public on our website," said spokeperson, Julie Graham. The process of traveling through a lock is about knowing the basics. To begin, the lock chambers are designed to lower vessels going downriver or lift vessels going upriver. The lock chambers fill or empty by gravity. The dams and locks are the property of the United States and operated by Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Locking Through video includes tips for contacting the lockmaster of your intent to lock through, how to enter and exit the lock chamber, and how to safely secure your vessel when in the lock.
Boaters should anticipate the process can take forty five minutes or longer. Commercial traffic is prioritized on the river per the Army Corps of Engineers that operates the locks. Additional information about the hours of operation for each dam and the policies for traffic are listed here.
Traveling the river is a bucket list experience for boaters completing the "Great Loop" or for those visitors who wish to travel the inner waterways between Knoxville and Paducah or for a side trip to Nashville.
The TRV Stewardship Council is a nonprofit comprised of destinations committed to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic prosperity within the Tennessee River Valley. The mapguide is supported by the generosity of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), volunteer members consisting of Chambers of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureaus, businesses, and individuals. Learn more by visiting the web site at http://www.ExploreTRV.com.
