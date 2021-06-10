NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karate Combat, the global leader in full-contact professional karate competition, today announced a collaboration with Sushi.com, home of the SushiSwap cryptocurrency exchange.
The collaboration will bring SushiSwap into the Karate Combat fight arena for the first four episodes of the upcoming Karate Combat: Season Three, set to premiere in July. Set in Ancient Japan, the four episodes will feature SushiSwap branding prominently in the CGI environment.
Additionally, SushiSwap will receive global exposure across Karate Combat online channels and via on-demand online repeats of the branded episodes.
"Karate Combat is the fight sport of the future, crypto is the currency of the future. We see a lot of synergy between our two enterprises and the chance to appear in the four episodes set in Japan was too good to pass up," said Amanda, BD & Marketing Lead, SushiSwap.
"The partnership with Sushi is a natural fit for Karate Combat. Management and ownership are crypto-native and for us it's obvious that DAO's are the future of professional sports ownership, governance and fandom," said Rob Bryan, CEO, Karate Combat.
About Karate Combat
Karate Combat is the global leader in full-contact professional karate fighting. Across eight weight classes, top karateka from around the world are invited to compete in pursuit of a shot at a Karate Combat world championship and the right to be called the best of the best.
Karate Combat maintains offices in the USA and EU. For more information please visit http://www.karate.com
About SushiSwap:
Sushi.com is a leading DeFi platform that helps you to harness the power of your idle cryptocurrency streams and create new passive income streams by taking advantage of powerful decentralized finance tools such as yield-farming and staking. SushiSwap is a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem with exchange (AMM), leverage & margin trading platform, token launchpad and upcoming NFT artist platform.
