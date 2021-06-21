SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tony Hawk, the legendary skateboard athlete and pop culture icon, introduces the world to his rarest and most valued possessions during a tour of his personal storage unit at StorQuest Self Storage.
"This isn't just a collection of stuff," Hawk said while describing the incredible memorabilia displayed along the walls, on shelves and tables. "It's a collection of experiences."
The items Hawk brings to StorQuest symbolize every era and phase of his astonishing career, from turning pro skater at 14 to world champion, video game character, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The "awesome" memorabilia in Hawk's collection includes iconic pieces like his first signature skate deck and X Games winning medals, as well as more unique items including Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, VHS copies of his Birdhouse skating compilation videos, and an original gondola chair from Mammoth Mountain ("It's a long story," Hawk notes). Speaking to the work of The Skatepark Project, Hawk proudly displayed one of his life's crowning achievements: a single trophy check for $480,516.29 to help build public skateparks in underserved areas.
According to StorQuest founder and CEO Bill Hobin, Hawk's collection was as inspiring to the storage brand as it is for action sports fans. "At StorQuest, our whole philosophy can be summed up in one statement: Make room in your life for awesome things to happen," said Hobin. "We are extremely honored to partner with Tony to continue to push our simple message forward. Tony Hawk is not only a legend in the skating and business world, but also an inspiration to all of us to set goals, practice hard and live life to its fullest potential. We are lucky to have him as a brand ambassador and Guest at one of our facilities."
For Hawk, the ability to keep his collection in one dedicated space is about more than being organized. "Live a life worth storing," he says of the message at the heart of these keepsakes.
