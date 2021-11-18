BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual competition to select the top college quarterback in the nation has been narrowed from an original field of 64 to five finalists for the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award presented by A. O. Smith.
Named after the man many refer to as the greatest quarterback ever to play the game of football, the prestigious Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.
Top 5 Golden Arm Award Candidates:
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss - Corral has completed 206 of 309 passes for 2,774 yards (67% completion rate) throwing for 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions, and a QB rating of 81.2.
- Sam Hartman, Wake Forest - Hartman has completed 208 of 348 passes for 3,163 yards (60% completion rate) throwing for 39 touchdowns with just eight interceptions, and a QB rating of 84.3.
- Devin Leary, NC State - Leary has completed 247 of 377 passes for 2,883 yards, (66% completion rate) throwing for 31 touchdowns with just five interceptions, and a QB rating of 75.3.
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh - Pickett has completed 260 of 385 passes for 3,517 yards, (68% completion rate) throwing for 36 touchdowns with just four interceptions, and a QB rating of 84.
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati - Ridder has completed 189 of 287 passes for 2,425 yards (66% completion rate) throwing for 27 touchdowns with just six interceptions, and a QB rating of 71.7.
The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Education Foundation's charitable mission is to promote the game of football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. The award acknowledges performance on the field, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.
In addition to honoring the top college quarterback, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., has awarded more than $750,000 in scholarships to scholar-athletes from local area high schools both in Maryland and Kentucky.
The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021. Additionally, the first-ever winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Don McPherson, will be in attendance giving the opening remarks.
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award.
